Posted: Apr 06, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher announced Monday that a local business wasn't following Governor Kevin Stitt's executive order by closing its doors to the public. Fisher wants everyone to know that it isn't only dangerous to keep non-essential businesses open, but illegal as well.

Fisher has been working in cooperation with Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden in tracking some of these businesses that remain open. Fisher doesn't want to have to go to these lengths, but he will do whatever it takes to save lives.

The executive order signed by Stitt states that all non-essential businesses are to have their doors closed to the public until further notice.