Posted: Apr 06, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 10:13 AM

Garrett Giles

A resolution for a donation of $40,000 from Phillips 66 to the Washington County Emergency Operation Center in Bartlesville was approved by the County Commissioners on Monday.

The funds were directed to Washington County's Capital Outlay Account as requested by Executive Director Kary Cox. This is so they could get a new command trailer at the EOC.

A request for salary and benefits in the amount of $4,911 for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of March would be approved in the meeting by the Commissioners. They also approved the $45,155 cashbook and summary report from the Clerk for the same month.