Posted: Apr 06, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 9:50 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville's COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board meeting will meet once again this week to discuss the virus that has altered so many lives and businesses in the area.

All advisory board members will attend the meeting via videoconference. Washington County District One Commissioner Mitch Antle is on the board, and he said he is a little apprehensive to take action during the meetings.

In other words, Commissioner Antle does not want to tell the City of Bartlesville how they should run the city. He said if there is ever a vote in the meetings, he will probably abstain from voting.

Otherwise, Commissioner Antle said he does not mind sitting on Bartlesville's COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board, and that he does not giving his input when it is necessary.

The board will meet over videoconference on Tuesday, April 7th at 1:30 p.m. The meeting can take place virtually thanks to Senate Bill 661. A link to stream the meeting can be found here.