Apr 06, 2020

Evan Fahrbach

In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response to COVID-19 in the state, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions.

The organization says volunteers are needed to serve in multiple capacities, but there is an increased need for those with medical training. Licensed medical professionals may be needed to assist with triage, supplementing hospital personnel, monitoring critical patients, assisting with transporting patients and providing critical care in the field.

Other functions include specialty services such as the Stress Response Team where licensed mental health professionals provide behavioral and emotional support at hospitals, shelters, phone banks, community outreach teams, first responders and more.

The concept of the Medical Reserve Corps was created in 2002 after many Americans wanted to know how to help with the recovery efforts from Sept. 11, 2001. It has since evolved into a nationwide program.

To volunteer visit okmrc.org.