Posted: Apr 03, 2020 9:29 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 10:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Senior salutes for the Class of 2020 at Dewey High School took place on Friday night on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KWONTV.com.

Seniors Jayce Guilfoyle and Maci Miller hosted the event and represented their classmates over the phone due to the coronavirus outbreak. Normally, they would have been in studio. The duo shared memories they have had over years with their classmates. Even talking about COVID-19 and how it brought a heartbreaking end to their senior year was on their minds. Guilfoyle said being stuck at home all the time is not what it was hyped up to be, and both girls agreed that they want to get back to their normal lives.

All though it effects everyone differently, COVID-19 has impacted the Dewey's Class of 2020 like it has for many school district's in northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. Both Guilfoyle and Miller said their final nine weeks of high school were supposed to be amazing, but it came to abrupt end. They said they are going to miss out on prom, senior pranks, and graduation. A virtual version, is not what seniors across the nation were hoping for, but it is a new reality in the worldwide pandemic we are all dealing with.

There are some positives to take away from the virus too. To Guilfoyle, Miller and the Class of 2020 at Dewey High School, they are seeing the bigger picture. They are staying in touch with other classmates over the phone, they are spending more time with family, and they are seeing that others in the area are going through more difficult situations than they are presently. Still, it would be nice to have a slice of an important part of senior year back. This is the time where many memories are made for high school seniors, but their memories of 2020 and their final days of high school will be different thanks to COVID-19.

Guilfoyle and Miller said it is a good time to serve others and show God's love. While the virus is evil, their is still good in the world.

The four hours of Dewey Class Days can be found by click the “Class Days” link under the On Demand tab at bartlesvilleradio.com.

The stream can also by clicking on KWON TV under the same tab.

The Bulldogger Class of 2020 wish the faculty and administration well as they head into the next stage of life. Guilfoyle and Miller both took time to thank their teachers for everything they have taught them. They also thanked the area's paramedics, EMT's, physicians, police officers and firefighters for serving us during this difficult time.