Posted: Apr 03, 2020 4:45 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 4:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Wesleyan's giving day took place on Thursday and money is still coming in, but they have already received more than $175,000. President of the University Jim Dunn is thankful for all of the alumni, community members and students who gave to the cause.

As others debate what essential jobs are compared to non essential jobs, Dunn gave his opinion on who is most essential.