Posted: Apr 03, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The next Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting will take place online.

This is because of growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. If you would like to attend the virtual meeting, click “School Board Live Stream” on the district’s website – deweyk12.org.

During the meeting, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will consider an erate contract with 2nd Gear for network equipment at the elementary and middle school. They will also consider an erate contract with VIP Technology for fiber installation.

The Board may enter into an executive session to discuss the hiring of three elementary school teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. They may hire a middle school teacher that would serve as the head girls basketball coach at Dewey High School as well.

The Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.