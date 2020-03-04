News
Capitol Call 4-3-20: COVID-19
Once again, COVID-19 was the big topic on Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 Friday morning. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order declaring a health emergency for the entire state of Oklahoma for the next 30 days. Stitt called a special called session for this coming Monday so that the State Legislature can confirm this emergency declaration.
Senator Julie Daniels says they must convene by statute two days after the Governor makes such a declaration to either concur with it or terminate it. She adds that the state lawmakers can return at any time to terminate it.
The National Paycheck Protection Plan is now available for small businesses employing 500 people or less. Rep Judd Strom urges 1099-filing farmers and ranchers to check out the program to see if relief can be found.
Senator Daniels and Representative Strom also brought to light that our Oklahoma federal lawmakers are working on a plan specifically for farmers and ranchers as well.
Rep. Derrel Fincher met Friday with Bartlesville Public Schools and remarked how much more well prepared they are for this situation than many other schools as the prepare to engage in their distance learning procedures.
Fincher says the biggest challenge may be finding ways to keep the younger elementary students engaged, but he believes the educators are prepared for it.
