Posted: Apr 03, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The candidate filing period in Washington County begins Wednesday, April 8th, and runs through Friday, April 10th.

Candidate filing documents will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at the Washington County Courthouse located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville. The deadline for candidates to withdraw and/or file a contest of candidacy is Tuesday, April 14th at 5:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place for the Courthouse, all candidates need to enter through the west (main) entry of the Courthouse. A sign will be posted detailing instructions for filing.

Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said that the following county offices will be filled: County Commissioner District 2, County Clerk, County Sheriff and Court Clerk.

Filing packets are available at the State Election Board website elections.ok.gov. For more information contact the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.