Posted: Apr 03, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 10:15 AM

Max Gross

Statewide COVID-19 numbers are nearing 1,000 as the latest release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health listed 988 positive cases. Local numbers continue to see a slight uptick each day.

Washington County has increased to 28 positive cases from 23 on Thursday, Osage County is up to 21 cases and Nowata has ticked up by one to seven total positive tests. Washington County emergency management director Kary Cox says some of the numbers from that state are flawed.

This is third consecutive day that state numbers have increased by at least 100 positive cases. There are 38 total deaths being reported statewide, including three more in Tulsa County.

Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the OSDH continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders.