Posted: Apr 03, 2020 9:32 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Hope Clinic in Bartlesville shared God’s blessing with the Agape Clinic in Dallas this week.

The non-profit transferred the title of their mobile unit to the Agape Clinic on Wednesday. Hope Clinic said they used the vehicle for four years and that they were able to convert it from a medical unit to a dental unit.

The dental equipment was moved into Hope Clinic’s new building located at 101 Sooner Road. A grand opening for the new facility was held in February 2020.

Agape Clinic in Dallas will be able to convert the truck from Hope Clinic back to a medical unit. Agape will also be able to use Hope Clinic’s old medical equipment to expand their ministry.