Posted: Apr 02, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Rotary District 6110's Medical Supplies Network, Inc. out of Tulsa has been moving masks out to the areas that need in the most since January 2020.

Operations Director VJ Lively said they have been doing this since the Coronavirus outbreak began, and they have distributed over 120,000 masks over the last eight weeks. He said he gave away a semi-truck load of PPE garments. That includes gowns, full body suits, hair nets, sleeves, and aprons.

The masks varied from pediatric masks to surgical masks. There were at least 30,000 to 40,000 N95 masks that were given away as well. Lively said they are now out of masks and PPE's.

Medical Supplies Network, Inc. in Tulsa is a non-profit that has been around for 20 years. Lively said they were here before COVID-19, and they will be around well after the virus. He said they will still give away beds, walkers, porta-potties, shower chairs, canes, oxygen concentrators and more.

For more on MSNI, click here.

MSNI's goal was to provide those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 with the supplies they need. Lively said we are fighting a biological war, and those that work in the medical field need the supplies the most.

Rotary District 6110 is one of the largest districts in Rotary and includes more than 79 clubs including Rotary, Rotaract and Interact located in the four corners of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.