Max Gross

The 14th Bartlesville Sports Commission Hall of Fame was announced through a press release on Thursday. To be enshrined are Stan Baughn, Gary McDonald, Mickey Ripley, Kevin and Dorea Potter, and the 1962 College High boys swim team. BSC committee chairman Tim Bart is excited about this year’s class.

Baughn was a two-sport athlete when he graduated from Sooner High in 1978. He would go on to play on several successful Oklahoma State baseball teams and would later be drafted by the San Francisco Giants. His father Tug Baughn was inducted in 2013.

McDonald, a star golfer at Sooner High and a 1980 graduate, went on to become the school’s only individual state champion in boys golf as a senior. McDonald was an all-conference performer at the University of Tulsa. He was previously enshrined wit the 1978 Sooner High state championship golf team.

Ripley was the longest tenured Bartlesville High football coach from 1979-93. Ripley was indicted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015. He also played quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. Ripley died in March 2019 at 72.

The Potter’s own KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM radio in Bartlesville. All four stations air local sports, including KWON the home of the Bruins. The Potter’s support the community through an extensive background of service. Kevin played football at Cameron University. Dorea, an Iowa native, was Big Eight Conference golf champion at University of Oklahoma.

The 1962 College High Swim Team won first of 10 straight state championships when competition was limited to only one classification. Team set seven records at state meet. Members: Richard Hundley, Bill Keene, Barry Morgan, Terry Maul, Howard Katz, Bill Zelinski, Lee Tinder, David Selim, Randy Hawkins, Richard Walls, John Engleman, Bill King, David Steiger, John Rivers.

The 2020 honorees will be formally celebrated on November 7 during the Hall of Fame banquet at Bartlesville’s Hilton Garden Inn.