Posted: Apr 02, 2020 12:36 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 12:36 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council will consider ramping up measures in response to the coronavirus. In a release published on Wednesday, it was brought forward that the council will consider several new recommendations after hearing from members of the COVID-19 Emergency advisory board.

The council could possibly recommend extending existing measures, closing daycares, limiting occupancy at retailers and tracking travel to determine compliance to measures. Dr. Kyle Craig, an advisory board member is concerned about occupancy at large retailers.

The council will have a decision to make after enacting their initial measures through April 6th. It was expressed in the advisory board meeting that state and city guidelines would not cancel each other out. City manager Mike Bailey said that the stricter provision will prevail. The council will hold a virtual meeting on Monday where these matters will be discussed.