Posted: Apr 02, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 10:23 AM

Max Gross

Washington County has one more case with 24 positives, Osage County has jumped up to 22 cases and Nowata County is reporting six cases. Washington County has an increase of six cases since Sunday.

Statewide case numbers have increased from 719 to 879. There are four additional deaths statewide, including two in Tulsa County. The statewide death toll is 34.

The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. The OSDH is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

