Posted: Apr 02, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Class of 2020 at Dewey High School will give their senior salutes live on the radio and online on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

You can show your support to these kids who have lost so much at the end of their high school journey due to COVID-19. All you have to do is tune in to KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. You can also listen to the broadcast live on your phone with the Bartlesville Radio app or you can stream the program on other devices through bartlesvilleradio.com.

The goal is to recognize the seniors from Dewey High School as they get ready to enter into the world. You can even watch the broadcast on KWONTV.com.

The students will be calling in to air their senior salutes. This is a precaution that is being taken to protect the students and staff during theses unprecedented times. It is also to help curb the possible spread of COVID-19.