Posted: Apr 02, 2020 9:57 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2020 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order declaring a health emergency for the entire state of Oklahoma for the next 30 days.

The Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health, Gary Cox, will serve as the primary public health authority to respond to the coronavirus.

Governor Stitt now has broader powers during this health emergency. He also has the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response with city and county health departments.

Governor Kevin Stitt was quoted as saying the following in a news release Thursday morning:

“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals. This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”

Stitt called a special called session for this coming Monday so that the State Legislature can confirm this emergency declaration.