Posted: Apr 01, 2020 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 3:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference Wednesday afternoon and issued a “Safer at home” executive order for the entire state through April 30th. The Safer at Home order had previously only applied to the counties that had been affected by positive coronavirus tests.

All non-essential businesses will be closed across the state. Restaurants can still be open, but they must abide by curbside service pickup and delivery options only. Stitt also announced there are more than 13,600 test kits available and anyone with symptoms should get tested.