Posted: Apr 01, 2020 12:27 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tulsa International Airport is having to park many of its airplanes on the runways because of a decrease in demand from consumers and increased travel restrictions being imposed by the government. All of this is because of ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus. Director of Airport Development and Marketing, Andrew Pierini said these are uncertain time for the airline industry.

Pierini said the airline industry has never taken a hit such as this and he hopes things will be able to get back to normal as soon as possible for everyone who is dealing with this crisis.

With the shelter in place order currently in place, essential travel can still occur. The Tulsa International Airport has limited limited access for those who can be in the terminal.