Posted: Apr 01, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 10:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The formal launch of the decennial head count by the United States Census Bureau officially launched on Wednesday, even though some operational deadlines have been delayed or extended due to COVID-19 concerns.

In-person follow-ups to non-responsive households will begin on Thursday, May 7th, and may be delayed further upon the guidance of federal, state, local and health authorities. However, the U.S. Census Bureau expects no delays on delivering final data on schedule.

By now, most Oklahomans should have received a mailer on how to complete the Census questionnaire. As of the latest update provided by House District 10 Representative Judd Strom, 32.5-percent of the state has self-responded online, by mail or by phone. This is compared to the 36.2-percent of the people that have self-responded nationally.

Even if you have not received a questionnaire at your household, you can complete it online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844.330.2020.