Posted: Apr 01, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2020 10:40 AM

Max Gross

One Osage County man has died due to COVID-19 according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. It is reportedly a male that was older than 65 years old. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it important to follow the guidelines during this time of uncertainty.

The death toll has now reached 30 statewide. There are now 719 positive cases being reported. That is up from 565 cases being reported on Tuesday. This is the biggest single-day case jump in the state so far.

Locally, Washington has seen two more cases with 23 positives, Osage County has 19 cases, while Nowata County is reporting five cases.

Nearly 2,000 people have been tested in the state with 1,248 tests coming back negative. 219 people are being hospitalized due to the virus.