Posted: Mar 31, 2020 4:43 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 4:43 PM

Max Gross

Data from mathematical simulations was presented at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of Bartlesville’s COVID-19 Emergency Advisory Board. City manager Mike Bailey presented some of the data to the board and the rest of the public viewing the virtual meeting. Bailey presented two different curves with different rates of increase that showed anywhere between 1,000 and 5,000 cases possibly arising in Washington County. Bailey talks about the numbers.

Medical officials suggested that a flattening date could be around April 17th. Currently the city’s emergency mitigation measures are intact through April 6th. The extension of the measures was a possibility when they were introduced. It is likely that the measures will be discussed for possible extension at the next Bartlesville City Council meeting on Monday, April 6th.