Posted: Mar 31, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools has been offering a drive-thru food options for their students after State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education decided to cancel school and move to distant learning for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said they have been offering breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18. He said this has been taking place in front of the district's cafeteria building.

They hope to continue in this way. Adjustments will be made as needed. Given the current environment with COVID-19, things are always subject to change at any moment.

Superintendent Vincent wants to encourage any family that needs meals for their students to come get a meal. He said doing so will help keep the program intact. The program will last through May 14th which is the final day for classes in Dewey. You can always contact Dewey Public Schools if transportation is an issue.

