Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville middle school and high school students who have been issued a take-home Chromebook and have a hardware issue can drop off their device and pick up a new one.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the process surrounding the Coronavirus will not be perfect, but he believes the innovation involved in it will greatly impact Bartlesville Public Schools for the better moving forward.

For example, BPS could have "virtual days" when bad weather (i.e. snow or flooding) hits the area and causes school to be canceled. The situation revolving around the Coronavirus and getting devices to students so they could participate in "distance learning" for the remainder of the school year this year has prepared them to do something like this next year when students cannot participate in instruction on campus.

Superintendent McCauley added that they would also be able to stay competitive with virtual charter schools in terms of enrollment. He said they would also be able to offer electives for kids online.

In the meantime, those with Chromebook's with hardware issues can drop by the main building drive loop at Bartlesville High School on Wednesday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. BHS is located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive.

You will be asked to remain in your car when the Chromebook exchange is made. Pictured is the map provided by BPS that shows where you should go on Wednesday.

If your Chromebook and/or its charger is lost or was left in your middle school or the high school, you can get a new device and/or charger issued at the drive-through. BPS will not be checking insurance status or assessing any fees until late in the school year when it is safe for staff to evaluate and repair submitted devices, locate any items left in the buildings, etc.

Students in programs which have not yet issued take-home devices, such as Bruin Academy and some self-contained Special Education programs, will receive specific instructions from their teachers about if, where, and when any check outs will occur. They can participate in the Wednesday drive-through only after a device has been issued, if any, via their program.