Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:10 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library’s annual LEGO Creation Contest, which is held during the month of April, will take place this year on the BPL’s Facebook page.

Laura Pryce, the Youth Services Librarian, said in a statement: “We are doing our best to continue offering the community as many resources and programs as we possibly can at this time. The rules and format of the LEGO Contest will change dramatically, but we think this will be a fun way to showcase the participants’ entries and to involve everyone in the judging of these entries.”

Participants are to build something that, to them, represents HOPE.

The contest is for all ages, with First, Second and Third place prizes for each of three age categories: PreK through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade and ninth grade through adults. This year, there will be an additional category for Group Entries.

Pryce said: “What better time than now to encourage projects for family and friends to work on together? This new group entry category will be for any one creation designed and built as a collaborative effort by more than one person, no matter the ages or number of people in the group. Each winning entry in this category will receive one LEGO kit to share.”

One overall grand prize winner will also be chosen. All winners will receive LEGO Brand kits which are funded by the Bartlesville Friends of the Library.

No registration is required and there will be no size restrictions for the creations. Email a photo of the entry to Ljpryce@cityofbartlesville.org by Wednesday, April 22nd at 5:00 p.m. Do not include people in the photos. Do include contestant’s first name, age/grade level and a phone number.

The photos will be posted on BPL’s Facebook page from noon on Friday, April 24th, until noon on Wednesday, April 29th. Winners will be chosen by how many “likes” they receive from the community. Each reaction will count as one vote, whether it’s a “like,” a “love,” a “wow,” etc. Winners will be notified and announced at noon on Thursday, April 30th. Prizes will be distributed at a later, safer time.

Call 918.338.4170 for information or answers to questions.