Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2020 10:58 AM

Ty Loftis

An election emergency declaration that the State Election Board Secretary issued on March 18th will impact the Tuesday, April 7th election in Osage County.

Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau has announced that the City of Pawhuska Municipal Candidate Race, along with the Woodland Board of Education Candidate Race and the Bartlesville Board of Education Candidate Race will be postponed to Tuesday, June 30th.

The declaration was issued because of the COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state and local restrictions. The Osage County Election Board is closed to the public, but they will conduct business over the phone, email and through the mail. Business hours may be modified during this time.