Posted: Mar 30, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 2:00 PM

Max Gross

KRIG news previously informed you that a Nowata Love’s store employee tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. The company announced through a press release that the store is closed and being sanitized.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers said that the employee lives out of the county and therefore was not reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Because of this employee’s position at the store it is possible that they came into contact with many different people. Summers is hoping the OSDH will investigate.

Summers is trusting that the OSDH will take proper steps. She further said that the health department isn’t accustomed leading the effort in a crisis like this and that explains deficiencies in the communication process.