Posted: Mar 30, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Two ASAP General Stores in Bartlesville will become unmanned fuel sites effective on Friday, April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

The ASAP on Madison and the ASAP south of the hospital on Frank Phillips Boulevard will become the unmanned fuel sites. No employees will lose their jobs because of this move. Employees will continue to work at the other four ASAP locations in Bartlesville.

ASAP thanks their great employees and their loyal customers for their understanding. Customers should know that fuel will be available and the same methods of payment for transactions at the pump will continue to be available at the unmanned sites.

ASAP is also encouraging all customers to go to one of their other four sites for all the non-fuel purchases they need. All customers who purchase fuel at any of their six sites can use the Phillips 66 app, the Phillips 66 credit card and the Kickback card. You can still save a total of 27 cents per gallon.