Posted: Mar 30, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

After nearly a year of discussion on what should be done with the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax, it appears as though the building is finally going to be demolished, as soon as the Board of Osage County Commissioners take the project out to bid for a second time. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said he had been getting phone calls from his constituents as to what the commissioners planned to do to the building.

The commissioners will utilize Terry Loftis of JL & Associates to assist with the bidding process, much like they did last time.