Posted: Mar 30, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday letting Oklahomans know he is doing what he can to stop the spread of the coronavirus here in the state.

Stitt also said that he is doing what he can to help prevent the states most vulnerable population from getting the disease.

Stitt has authorized FEMA to begin working with the corp of engineers to begin finding 10 locations acoss the state that could be converted into alternative care facilities. He has also began working with the Oklahoma Hospital Association to make sure each hospital has a plan to increase the number of ICU beds they have available by at least 40 percent.