Posted: Mar 30, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday and decided it would be best to keep the courthouse, along with all other county-owned buildings, closed until further notice. All public events set to take place on these facilities will also continue to be canceled or postponed during this time. This will be reviewed on a weekly basis by the commissioners.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher wanted to let the public know even though the courthouse is closed, a protective order can still be granted. A security guard would greet the victim at the door and they would be allowed to go to the court clerks office to sign the proper paperwork and the judge would then sign off on the protective order.

Fisher went on to say that he had a regional meeting with the Regional Director for the Department of Health last week. Fisher wanted everyone to know that after the meeting, he learned it can only be spread from Person A to Person B. Fisher added he learned spraying yourself down in Lysol or using clorox wipes can be extremely dangerous to your health.

The commissioners felt it would be best to move ahead with demolition of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. They will bid this project out again.

There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning. The meeting will take place at the Fairgrounds.