Posted: Mar 30, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a Disaster Emergency Proclamation was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said the proclamation is part of the Emergency Operation's plan for the county. He said there was some confusion early on with the Emergency Declaration by Gov. Kevin Stitt as to whether or not all 77 counties across the State of Oklahoma needed to file their own Disaster Emergency Proclamations.

It was initially discussed the Washington County would not need to file for a proclamation because they would be covered by the declaration made by Gov. Stitt. But as the Coronavirus continues to impact everyone in Oklahoma like it has around the world, Commissioner Antle said Washington County thought it would be best to have a document available for record keeping purposes down the road. He said it also helps them be in compliance to receive disaster funds whenever the pandemic ends.