News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2020 9:53 AM
Paths to Independence Light It Up Blue Bartlesville for Autism Run Goes Virtual
Tom Davis
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do things for the short term--work, play and even the way we conduct events for worthy causes.
With that in mind. Paths to Independence announced that its Light It Up Blue Bartleville for Autism Run is going virtual this year.
Clair Bartley with Paths to Independence says you can participate by registering online at https://www.pathstoindependence.org/Race-Registration.php, document your run any time in April, send it in online and you'll get your blue light and t-shirt delivered to you.
The money raised usually goes to the summer operations at Paths to Independence but during this situation with COVID-19 disruptions, the funds will go to general operations.
WATCH CLAIR BARTLEY ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION POWERED BY ARVEST
« Back to News