Posted: Mar 29, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2020 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

As of Sunday, there are now 429 positive COVID-19 cases being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were 377 positive cases reported in Oklahoma on Saturday. On the local level, the number of positive cases for the virus has gradually gone up again.

Earlier on Sunday it was reported that the numbers locally were unchanged, but they have since gone up. There were 14 confirmed cases in Washington County on Saturday, and now there are 18. Six cases were reported in Osage County a day ago, but that number has gone up to 10. One confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Nowata County the same day, but it to has gone up to three. No deaths are being reported locally.

On the state level, 16 people have died because of the Coronavirus. That total nearly doubled as the number of Coronavirus deaths from Friday into Saturday went from eight to 15. Tulsa County has 61 positive cases for COVID-19, and three deaths have been reported.

