Former Senator Tom Coburn, R-Okla., a fiscal conservative and a fierce opponent of wasteful spending in the federal government, has died after a years-long fight with prostate cancer, Fox News confirmed Saturday.

Coburn, who retired from the Senate in 2015 amid complications with cancer, died late Friday. His death was first reported by The Oklahoman. He was 72.

He served in the House from 1995 to 2001 and in the Senate from 2005 to 2015.

Coburn brought his experience as a doctor to the Hill, and was known for his fiscal conservatism and his strong stance against government waste as trillion-dollar deficits became a regular occurrence in Washington D.C.. He picked up the nickname "Dr. No" and released a "Waste Book" every year that outlined some of the more egregious examples of government waste.

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) issued the following statement on the passing of former Oklahoma US Senator Tom Coburn, M.D.:

“Oklahoma has lost a tremendous leader, and I lost a great friend today. Dr. Coburn was an inspiration to many in our state and our nation. He was unwavering in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds. He was truly respected by people on both sides of the aisle.

“Dr. Coburn will be remembered by many around the country for his work in Congress, but in Oklahoma, he will be remembered as a physician, a Sunday School teacher, and a mentor. He delivered over 4,000 babies and cared for thousands of moms in Muskogee. His greatest joy was his wife Carolyn and his daughters Callie, Katie, and Sarah and their families. Cindy and I pray for the Coburn family as they walk through this incredibly hard journey. They have lost a husband, father, and grandfather; we have lost a friend and a leader.”

