Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 3:46 PM

Garrett Giles

A church in Dewey is offering a unique church experience for you to attend that also promotes social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dewey United Methodist Church will be hold Drive-In Church at Don Tyler Park on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. from now until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic our communities are facing with the rest of the world. The idea behind this is to give you an opportunity to worship with others while still being safe in your car.

Associate Pastor Tari Carbaugh said all you have to do is tune in to KRIG 104.9 on Sunday to hear the worship experience. And when you hear something you agree with during the service, you can honk you horn as a way to say, “Amen!”

Carbaugh said we need to honk our horns, make some noise, worship God, be together and be well. She said we will get through the Coronavirus scare together by being people of faith that love one another, love God and love the well-being of our communities.

Senior Pastor Jinx Barber said you can even interact with them on Facebook during the Drive-In Church service.

Last Sunday, Dewey UMC held a St. Patrick's day quiz and had prizes for all to enjoy. Pastor Barber said one person was even surprised by how much they knew about the holiday during the service, and that they had a blast with the interaction.

All you have to do is search “Dewey UMC” on Facebook to interact with them online, but they really want the community to visit them at Don Tyler Park for church on Sunday for a healthy alternative during this difficult time with the Coronavirus.

Carbaugh added that they have other great ideas in mind for Easter, so stay tuned for those interactions as well. Until then, Dewey United Methodist invites you to Drive-In Church at Don Tyler Park on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.

To listen to the service, you can tune your radio to KRIG 104.9. You can also stream the service from your phone using the Bartlesville Radio app or online at bartlesvilleradio.com.

For the audio feature for this story, click here.