Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:39 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

At Friday's special called board meeting for Pawhuska Public Schools, Superintendent David Cash said his staff is working on a plan in cooperation with the State Department of Education of what the distant learning program will look like when it starts on Monday, April 6th.

Cash says the way students are taught will be different for each grade level. Cash explained how he would like to see things go for elementary students.

Cash went on to say that they will look to make things as interactive as possible for everyone involved.

Teachers will hand out assignments on a weekly basis. They will also be available for office hours via conference call. A mentor teacher will also be assigned to each student in grades 6-12. These teachers will be required to check on the student each day to make sure they are keeping up with their classwork and see what they can do to help.