Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 2:37 PM

Matt Jordan

We have our first Oklahoma winner of the Arvest Bank Ag Student of the Month. Oklahoma Union FFA President Delaney Pippin is the March recipient of the award. One of the aspects looked at for this award is leadership and Pippin has some great advice for future members of FFA.

Even with schools in both Kansas and Oklahoma switching to distance learning we will continue to recognize more Ag Students of the Month for the rest of the school year and through the summer.