Posted: Mar 27, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 2:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Gov. Kevin Stitt and his COVID-19 Solution Task Force held a press conference on Friday afternoon to update Oklahomans on how state officials are expanding their ability to perform testing for the Coronavirus.

Oklahoma State University's Research Lab in Stillwater received 10,000 reagent or test kits. Gov. Stitt said he visited the lab himself to see the kits with his own eyes. He said Oklahoma now has the ability to test 10,000 Oklahomans for COVID-19, and added that there are three different labs in Oklahoma that are able to do COVID-19 testing at this time.

State Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge went on to say that Oklahoma has a storage of 800 ventilators. He said they do not believe that will be sufficient in the long run, therefore, Oklahoma is moving quickly to correct the matter.

This means they are going to source ventilation capacity for ICU beds. The supply chains of existing hospitals and medical centers are already underway.

Loughridge went on to say that satellite testing sites will be launched in the next four days. He said they are holding tight as to what counties those sites would be located at, but hinted that they would be in the northwest and southwest portions of Oklahoma.

More details about satellite testing is anticipated to be released in the next 24 hours. Loughridge said they want to give the folks on the ground time to prepare before the testing takes place.

The full update from Gov. Sitt's panel can be viewed here.