Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:35 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

A Disaster Emergency Proclamation will be reviewed in the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle discussed the possibility of declaring a State of Emergency with Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mike Bouvier in their last meeting. At the time, Commissioner Antle said he had not yet heard from Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox about a recommendation for an emergency declaration. He did say that he believed those conversation would be coming their way soon.

If the Commissioners decide that they want to pursue a declaration in a future meeting, Commissioner Antle said it would be easy to find an example of a declaration. He said several counties have already declared an emergency, and that they can base their declaration on what has been decided around the Sooner State.

Commissioner Antle added that this would just open the door for Washington County to receive funding. Aside from the Disaster Emergency Proclamation, the Commissioners will consider a resolution to accept a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Sheriff’s Office.

Also in the meeting, a cooperative agreement between the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Services Division and the Board of Commissioners will be weighed for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Letters to Mike Kauk and James White regarding six-year appointments to the Washington County Flood Plain Management Board will be considered as well.

Lastly, a request for refund of road bore deposit utility permit 19-02 from Rural Water District Number 3 will be discussed and possibly approved.

The Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.