Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:26 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The 2020 Census is underway and the most important thing you can do is respond online, by phone, or by mail when you receive you invitation.

Responding now will minimize the need for the Census Bureau to send census takers out into communities to follow up. The Census Bureau said they too are monitoring COVID-19 and that the health, safety, and well-being of their staff and the public is their top priority.

For updates, go to 2020census.gov.