Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 11:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The state of Oklahoma has mandated that all gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less, which has put a strain on many avenues of life, including funerals.

Funeral homes around Bartlesville continue to offer their services with some restraints. Many families are opting to have small private services with the thought that they can revisit having a larger memorial later on.

Scott Holz with the Stumpff Funeral Home says postponing a larger service is really the only option available to people across the country.

The biggest hurdle may be the added stress and angst that is added to families that are already going through a tough time because of losing a loved one.

Tim Howell with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home says he is still trying to be as helpful as possible.

Howell added that all the families he has dealt with over the past couple weeks have been understanding and great to work with during the process.

Both also added that they are adding the option of live-streaming services until restrictions are lifted.

Carter Davis with the Davis Family Funeral also said they are working through the restrictions in a statement:

"At Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey & Walker Brown Chapels, our policy has always been to provide the utmost quality service & care for our families.

Though our normal way of life has made a minor change recently, rest assured that Davis Family Funeral Home will continue to care for our friends and families during their time of need.

You may call at either of our convenient locations in Dewey & Bartlesville and we will gladly provide you with the information needed to fit your need. You can depend on Carter Davis and Davis Family Funeral Home."