Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

There are now 322 reported cases of the coronavirus in the state of Oklahoma with eight confirmed deaths, this according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are now nine confirmed cases in Washington County and Osage County has five confirmed positive cases. A positive case has been reported out of Nowata County, but that isn’t being reflected on the State Department of Health website.

There were 248 confirmed cases a day ago and seven deaths across the state. The eighth death is being reported out of Creek County. As the number of cases continue to rise, the State Department of Health asks that the public follow the Governor’s “Safer at Home,” executive order that he issued earlier this week.