Posted: Mar 27, 2020 9:52 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Sunfest Board and Planning Committee is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and they say they are committed to making Sunfest happen.

Still, they say the safety of their patrons, vendors and staff is paramount. If the event has to be postponed or canceled, the Sunfest Board and Planning Committee will inform the public. They say the must adhere to any and all orders from federal, state and local officials deadlines for pertinent permits needed for the festival.

In the meantime, Sunfest is still scheduled to take place on Friday, May 29th through Sunday, May 31st.

An update will be provided by Wednesday, April 15th.