Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Tuesday after a police K9 sniffed methamphetamine in her purse. Sarin Goodman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where she entered a not guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to affidavit, a Maroon ford was flagged for a traffic stop on Washington Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle had a front windshield with a spider web shatter. Both Goodman and her passenger made frantic movements toward the center console of the vehicle.

A K9 officer conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted the odor of an illegal substance. A small bag with her first name written on it was found in her purse. A small tin containing methamphetamine was contained in the bag. Bond for Goodman was set at $1,000.