Posted: Mar 26, 2020 12:16 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 12:16 PM

Ty Loftis

School buildings are closed for the remainder of the school year, but the learning will continue on a distant learning model, as students will use Google Chromebooks to study from home. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says the way kids learn will look different, but his teachers are making plans to make the best of a bad situation.

Cash says the school is able to provide a Chromebook for every student in grades 6-12. Cash is currently trying to find a solution to provide for those without internet and for younger students who might not comprehend everything through a computer screen.

Cash says he is working in cooperation with the State Department of Education and local entities to hopefully find internet for those students without it at the moment.

Cash knows it will be challenging, but he believes the school district has a chance to come out stronger on the other side.

Cash says this is something they had been planning for in anticipation of the announcement that was finally confirmed on Wednesday. The new learning model takes affect on Monday, April 6th and Cash says they will continue to get guidance from the State Department of Education.