Posted: Mar 26, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2020 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

The north and southbound lanes of highway 75 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Oklahoma and Kansas border beginning Monday and lasting through early 2021.

This is part of an improvement project that the Kansas Department of Transportation is putting on just north of the Oklahoma state line. Drivers should expect short delays in the area.