Posted: Mar 25, 2020 4:58 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 5:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The County Treasurer's Association of Oklahoma has gotten their wish.

Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrough said the Association had been working with the State of Oklahoma to extend the due date for second half tax payments.

On Wednesday, Thornbrough said that Gov. Kevin Stitt's Office and the County Treasurer's Association came to an agreement to extend the deadline for those needing to pay their second half taxes to Thursday, April 30th.

Easing stress for local taxpayers was one goal for the extension. The other goal was to keep everyone on the same page.

Thornbrough said collections are looking good so far. She said the collections this year compared to last year are right on track.

This extension only applies to taxpayers who have already paid their first half taxes that need to pay their second half taxes. For ways in which you can pay your second half taxes with Washington County during the unprecedented times with COVID-19, click here.