Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Traffic enforcement in Bartlesville has seen a big push in the last couple months, but the Bartlesville Police Department is changing their approach.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD is being selective in what they enforce as they continue to be cautious with COVID-19. He said if a person is driving in a manner that is a public safety risk, the BPD is going to address the issue.

A minor traffic offense may result in a warning, or they may not contact the individual at all. Everything depends on the type of traffic violation that is being committed.

Chief Roles said they have also suspended parking regulations in downtown Bartlesville. He said it would put people in an unfair position if the police department were to issue parking citations. This is because people would not have a way to take care of the citations with the City Courts being temporarily closed.

Chief Roles said the BPD will continue to serve the interests of the public and work towards enhancing public safety.