Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2020 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools, along with many other schools across the area, have began serving breakfast and lunch to students within their district. Initially, they had planned to serve these meals through April 6th, when school was set to resume.

When State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced on Wednesday that schools would be closed through the rest of the year, the districts had to make an adjustment. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash plans to continue serving these meals throughout the year.

There is also a program in place allowing Pawhuska students to get meals on the weekends as well.

Students may pick up these meals at the elementary school circle drive and they are also delivered to several locations throughout town.

(Photo Courtesy of Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page.)